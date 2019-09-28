Meerut Sees 33 New Cases of Dengue as Fogging Drive Continues

Thirty-three new cases of dengue were reported in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh even as fogging and anti-larvae spray activities were conducted by the district officials.

Camps are being set up in areas where patients have been tested positive and their blood slides sent for further test to determine whether any other person in the area is suffering from the disease, The Times of India reported. Awareness drives are being conducted so that people maintain sanitation and cleanliness.

“As many as 33 cases of dengue have been confirmed in Meerut so far this year. Camps have been set up in the areas where the cases have been found. Blood slides of the people with suspected symptoms are being taken. We are also trying to spread awareness about the disease and see that people maintain cleanliness around them,” said Rachna Tandon, Meerut district epidemiologist.

As many as 4,233 houses have been inspected UNTIL Spetember 13, 2019, out of which larvae were found in 191 houses. As many as 15,232 containers were inspected and 221 containers were found with larvae. The district malaria officials have made 30 teams – 18 in urban and 12 in rural to conduct fogging and check containers for larvae.

“We are conducting regular anti-larvae sprays in urban as well as rural areas. Instructions are being given to ensure that water is not stored anywhere in the open or it will invite mosquito breeding. Also, in cases where larvae are found, the water is drained out and notice served to the establishment in question, irrespective of the fact whether it is a government or private one,” said Satya Prakash, Meerut district malaria officer.

The number of dengue cases reported in 2017 and 2018 was 660 and 153, respectively. Compared to earlier years, the cases are still under control. Meanwhile, Swine Flu cases are 396 so far. A majority of them were reported in the initial months of 2019. In 2017 and 2018, the number of Swine Flu cases was 395 and 24, respectively.

