Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Meerut SP's 'Go to Pakistan' Remark Lands Him in Trouble After 10 Days, Formal Complaint Filed

On the other hand, advocate Renu Singh Rana who was on a hunger strike against the ‘Pakistan’ remark by SP the (City) was somehow convinced by the administration to end her strike on Tuesday evening.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:January 9, 2020, 1:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Meerut SP's 'Go to Pakistan' Remark Lands Him in Trouble After 10 Days, Formal Complaint Filed
Representative image.

Lucknow: A formal complaint has been filed against SP (City) Meerut Akhilesh Narayan Singh for his 'Go to Pakistan' remark that he had hurled at a group of people protesting against the CAA in Meerut recently.

The complaint was filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday under sections 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation and conspiracy) of the IPC.

A video of Singh, had gone viral recently on social media in which he had made the controversial remark. As per the complainant Yousuf Zaidi, a group of Muslims were protesting against the CAA and NRC at Lisari Gate area of the district on December 20 by tying black ribbons on their arms, when the SP (City) had asked them to go to Pakistan.

According to the complainant, Saifi, Singh can be heard in the video saying, “You eat here and sing songs of Pakistan. I will make you all black in seconds. I have taken the pictures and memorised this place. You will pay a huge price.” As per the advocate of complainant, Ajay Chad, the threat by SP in the video of turning someone black equals to life threat. He also stated that the court has directed the complainant to record his statement before it on January 28.

On the other hand, advocate Renu Singh Rana who was on a hunger strike against the ‘Pakistan’ remark by SP the (City) was somehow convinced by the administration to end her strike on Tuesday evening. Rana was sitting on a hunger strike and demanded strict action against Singh. The hunger strike by Rana was called off only after Additional City Magistrate, Civil Lines, Chandresh Singh came and was handed over a memorandum from Rana.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram