Meerut SP's 'Go to Pakistan' Remark Lands Him in Trouble After 10 Days, Formal Complaint Filed

Lucknow: A formal complaint has been filed against SP (City) Meerut Akhilesh Narayan Singh for his 'Go to Pakistan' remark that he had hurled at a group of people protesting against the CAA in Meerut recently.

The complaint was filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday under sections 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation and conspiracy) of the IPC.

A video of Singh, had gone viral recently on social media in which he had made the controversial remark. As per the complainant Yousuf Zaidi, a group of Muslims were protesting against the CAA and NRC at Lisari Gate area of the district on December 20 by tying black ribbons on their arms, when the SP (City) had asked them to go to Pakistan.

According to the complainant, Saifi, Singh can be heard in the video saying, “You eat here and sing songs of Pakistan. I will make you all black in seconds. I have taken the pictures and memorised this place. You will pay a huge price.” As per the advocate of complainant, Ajay Chad, the threat by SP in the video of turning someone black equals to life threat. He also stated that the court has directed the complainant to record his statement before it on January 28.

On the other hand, advocate Renu Singh Rana who was on a hunger strike against the ‘Pakistan’ remark by SP the (City) was somehow convinced by the administration to end her strike on Tuesday evening. Rana was sitting on a hunger strike and demanded strict action against Singh. The hunger strike by Rana was called off only after Additional City Magistrate, Civil Lines, Chandresh Singh came and was handed over a memorandum from Rana.

