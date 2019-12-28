Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Meerut Top Cop Caught on Tape Telling Anti-CAA Protesters to 'Go to Pakistan', Threatens Locals With Arrests

He is accompanied by other security personnel and he further warns the locals telling them that they would pay the price if anything happens.

News18.com

Updated:December 28, 2019, 10:08 AM IST
Meerut Top Cop Caught on Tape Telling Anti-CAA Protesters to 'Go to Pakistan', Threatens Locals With Arrests
He is accompanied by other security personnel and he further warns the locals telling them that they would pay the price if anything happens.

Meerut: Amid the raging protests and violence over the contentious new citizenship law in Uttar Pradesh, a police officer in Meerut has been caught on camera asking the local residents to tell protesters to “go to Pakistan”. The incident is reported to be of December 20 when four persons died during the protests there.

“Kahan jaoge? Is gali ko theek kar doonga (Where will you go? I will sort out this lane),” SP city Akhilesh Singh can be heard saying in the video which has been shot in Lisari Gate, the Indian Express reported. The police were reportedly chasing four protesters in the lane when the top cop was recorded warning the few locals around him.

“Ye jo kaali aur peeli patti baande huye hain, inse keh do Pakistan chale jao…khaoge yahan ka, gaoge kahin aur ka… Yeh gali mujhe yaad ho gayi hai. Aur jab mujhe yaad ho jaata hai toh mein naani tak pahunch jaata hun (The ones tying black and yellow bands, tell them to go to Pakistan. You eat here but sing praises of another place… This lane is now familiar to me. And once I remember, I can even reach your grandmother).”

Singh is accompanied by other security personnel and he further warns the locals telling them that they would pay the price if anything happens. “Every man from each house will be arrested,” the official can be heard saying.

Singh was later contacted by the Indian Express over the video. He said that “the context is that anti-social elements were making pro-Pakistan statements”. “We had come to the area to see who all were making pro-Pakistan statements. When we arrived with force, they had run away. We found out that there were 3-4 such people who wanted to create an issue. We had discussions with locals.”

