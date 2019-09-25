Meet the 11-year-old Uttarakhand Girl Fighting for Climate Change Alongside Greta Thunberg
The fight started back in 2013 for Ridhima, when her father, Dinesh Pandey, also an environmental activist, was one of the victims of the Uttarakhand floods, which claimed hundreds of lives and left thousands homeless.
Image: Children vs Climate Crisis.
Greta Thunberg’s fiery speech at UN Climate Action Summit in New York on Monday, September 24, will probably stay in the minds of world leaders for a long time. The 16-year-old Swedish girl asked ‘How Dare You’ to the world leaders for constant deterioration of the climate and environment.
The girl was joined by 15 other children, who have filed a landmark complaint at the UN against five countries citing rights violations by not acting on climate issues. The countries against whom the complaint was filed included Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, and Turkey.
Among the complainants was an Indian face, 11-year-old Ridhima Pandey, who hails from Uttarakhand. The girl, who was present at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, started her speech with a calm Namaste. She then introduced herself first in Hindi and then in English. At the summit, she said, “I am here because I want all the global leaders to do something to stop climate change. If it’s not going to be stopped, it is going to harm our futures.”
The fight started back in 2013 for Ridhima, when her father, Dinesh Pandey, also an environmental activist, was one of the victims of the Uttarakhand floods in the same year, which claimed hundreds of lives and left thousands homeless. The floods made her father transfer to Haridwar.
In an order to not see a repetition of the 2013 floods, she first filed a legal case against the Government of India in 2017, for failing to implement the environmental laws. The petition was made to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), through her legal guardian. She was nine at the time.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPadOS Review: A Completely New Direction For The iPad at Home And Work
- Everything You Need to Know About Indonesia's Proposed Bill That Criminalises Extra-Marital Sex
- Hrithik Roshan Says He Received Over 30,000 Marriage Proposals After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
- Varun Dhawan Spotted Wearing Bathroom Slippers, Fans Call Him 'Mass Hero'
- Amitabh Bachchan Gets Dadasaheb Phalke, Abhishek-Shweta 'Overjoyed and Proud'