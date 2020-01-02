Meet Ambrish Vijayakar: Philanthropist Who Inspired Many

Ambrish Vijayakar, the founder of Homoeopathic Research & Development Foundation (HRDF), comes from an illustrious family of doctors, who have used their skill and expertise to give back to society.

Born on December 21, 1980, Ambrish has followed in their exemplary footsteps. Having completed his basic education from a reputed school and college in Mumbai, he went on to study medicine, where he sculpted his skills and completed his Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine Surgery in 2004. In 2005, he began his practice. But the hunger to learn more encouraged him to pursue his MD in this subject in 2009.

Ambrish was recently invited and honoured by the European Centre for Peace & Development, United Nations, for a lecture at the University of Peace. Today, he employs his oration and motivation to provide inspiration for young students in the field through innumerable lectures, seminars, modules and CMEs. He has trained more than 5,000 students in the past five years by conducting a marathon series of lectures in various colleges. International schools in the USA, Germany, Switzerland, Brazil, Serbia and Thailand have reached out to him for lectures.

His seminars across the globe are attended by thousands, who swear by his teachings and guidance. “Dr Ambrish Vijayakar showed us how Predictive Homoeopathy can go further and further. He showed us new ways to get closer to the remedy for our patients. It was a very good seminar,” one of the doctors in attendance at his seminar shared.

Carrying on a legacy Ambrish has shouldered the responsibility of carrying forward his father’s vision of reaching out to a maximum number of patients and treating diseases that are otherwise considered incurable. His work provides new hope to even terminal cases. Now, Ambrish aims to make the treatment available to patients all around the world. To fulfil this vision, he is making quality education available to homoeopaths and reinstating their belief in their own science. Ambrish’s vision includes an international research institute in India, a path that will give the science the actual pedestal it deserves.

