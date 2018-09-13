Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377

On the day Supreme Court decriminalised gay sex between consenting adults, Anand Grover, who was representing petitioner Naz Foundation in the case, said he had no doubt in his mind that sooner or later, Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) would be repealed. Speaking exclusively to News18, Grover recalled the 20-year-long struggle to decriminalise homosexuality.