Meet Bengaluru’s ‘Rain Man’ Who’s Helping People Ace Rainwater Harvesting Techniques on YouTube

Vishwanath Srikantaiah, a water activist, vlogger and the mind behind Bengaluru-based NGO, Rainwater Club, has emerged as a consistent force in the water conservation field, and holds great insight when it comes to rainwater harvesting and ecological sanitation.

Updated:November 4, 2019, 5:15 PM IST
Bengaluru, which faced an acute water shortage during the summer season, is among metro cities that are likely to run out of water by 2020, Niti Aayog has warned in a report.

In the hour of crisis, Vishwanath Srikantaiah, a water activist, vlogger and the mind behind Bengaluru-based NGO, Rainwater Club, has emerged as a consistent force in the water conservation field, and holds great insight when it comes to rainwater harvesting and ecological sanitation.

Popularly known as ZenRainMan, which is also the name of his YouTube channel, Srikantaiah has dedicated his life to spreading awareness about the proper usage of rainwater, techniques to gauge and use it to maximum effect, and tips on how rainwater harvesting can become a great source of sustainable sanitation.

His videos, divided into sections such as Groundwater, Harvesting Rain and Sustainable Sanitation, take viewers through his own life lessons and how he practices what he preaches. Apart from this, the NGO led by Srikantaiah also holds discussions, demonstrations and seminars to spread awareness.

While you can check out his work on YouTube and implement it yourself in order to make a difference, know that there are many more individuals as well as organisations that are involved in this battle. One such platform spreading awareness about water conservation is the recently launched Harpic-News18 Mission Paani initiative.

The project has been launched on a national scale with celebrities, politicians and several other prominent personalities onboard, doing their bit to avert the crisis. Click here to be a part of the Harpic-News18 Mission Paani movement!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
