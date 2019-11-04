Meet Bengaluru’s ‘Rain Man’ Who’s Helping People Ace Rainwater Harvesting Techniques on YouTube

Bengaluru, which faced an acute water shortage during the summer season, is among metro cities that are likely to run out of water by 2020, Niti Aayog has warned in a report.

In the hour of crisis, Vishwanath Srikantaiah, a water activist, vlogger and the mind behind Bengaluru-based NGO, Rainwater Club, has emerged as a consistent force in the water conservation field, and holds great insight when it comes to rainwater harvesting and ecological sanitation.

Popularly known as ZenRainMan, which is also the name of his YouTube channel, Srikantaiah has dedicated his life to spreading awareness about the proper usage of rainwater, techniques to gauge and use it to maximum effect, and tips on how rainwater harvesting can become a great source of sustainable sanitation.

His videos, divided into sections such as Groundwater, Harvesting Rain and Sustainable Sanitation, take viewers through his own life lessons and how he practices what he preaches. Apart from this, the NGO led by Srikantaiah also holds discussions, demonstrations and seminars to spread awareness.

