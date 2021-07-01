Meet Dr Ragini Pandey, A Messiah For Patients

On Doctors’ Day, we bring you this amazing doctor, loved by her patients. It’s hardly a secret that many doctors are called representatives of God on Earth. One of them is Dr. Ragini Pandey, who is literally ‘worshipped’ as a deity by the family members of her patients. Her list of accomplishments is huge and illustrious. She has successfully operated on such rare heart diseases which have afflicted only 10 people in the whole world, or such heart ailments which affect one in a crore. What’s more, she does them absolutely free of cost.

Thousands of children around the world who suffer from various heart diseases have been operated on in the Shree Satya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Dr. Ragini Pandey is the resident Senior Paediatric Cardiac Surgeon of this hospital. Dr. Pandey is regularly asked for pictures by parents of children who are operated on by her. Ragini, who earlier lived abroad, is the daughter of freedom fighter Bhagwati Pandey. “I get really emotional when the patient asks me for a photo to keep in their prayer rooms,” Dr. Pandey told News18.

Pandey says that she had moved to the United Kingdom, long before her father’s words inspired her to come back and do something for the children of India. When her father passed away, Ragini decided to honour his request to do something for the underprivileged children of India. After a few days, she returned to India to set up the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in the Naya Raipur region.

During the first wave of Covid-19 treatment and operation for other diseases were stopped everywhere in the world. However, Ragini continued with her work. Ragini says that when all hospitals closed owing to Covid-19, 43 children died in two months. This forced her to take a bold step and continue operating on children. A total of 1075 heart operations were done in the lockdown period, she says. At the same time, 551 catheterization procedures were done.

But it was challenging as there was a shortage of everything from masks, medicines to equipment. Despite that nothing could stop her indomitable spirit.

