Meet HPBOSE Class 12 Topper Prakash Kumar, the Son of an Auto Driver, an Aspiring IAS Officer

Prakash Kumar, who hails from Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh and is a son of an autorickshaw driver, has topped the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) Class 12 examination in science stream and is also an overall topper with 99.4% marks in the state. Prakash has studied from Kullu Science School of Education located in Dhalpur.

Prakash, who is originally from Laut village of Lahaul Spiti, stays in Kullu along with his family as his father named Rakesh Kumar is an auto driver in the district by profession since long. Prakash has an elder brother who studies in a college.

Talking about his study strategy, Prakash's father, who is beaming with joy after seeing his son's HPBOSE Class 12 board result, said, "Prakash used to study till late night after coming from school in the afternoon. He sleeps only 4-5 hours daily. He has worked very hard to score good marks in all subjects."

Meanwhile, Prakash's uncle named Jagdeesh, said that he aspires to becomes an IAS officer in future.

Speaking on the achievement to News18 Himachal Pradesh, Prakash said that he had scored 92% marks in Class 10 board exams earlier. Thanking his teachers for support, he said, "My teachers supported and inspired me to score top marks in Class 12 board exams. I worked hard and the result is that I have topped in the overall board examination."

Shamsher Singh, Principal of Kullu Science School of Education, praised Prakash for his hardwork, honesty and disciplined attitude. He said, "Prakash has made Kullu district proud. This is the first time in science stream that someone has scored 100 marks in four subjects. He has secured 97 marks in the fifth subject. He has scored total 497 marks i.e. 99.4%. It is a proud moment for us and the district."

The overall pass percentage of HP 12th Result 2020 this year is 76.06%. Out of 86,663 students, 65,654 have cleared the HPBOSE Class 12 Exam 2020. Close to 350 students didn't sit for the examination this year.