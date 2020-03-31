Meet IAS Suhas LY, the New District Magistrate of UP's Coronavirus Hotspot Gautam Buddh Nagar

Lucknow: IAS officer Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, who is now responsible for containing the spread of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s virus hotspot Gautam Buddh Nagar, is not only known as a skilled officer but also as an international level para-badminton player.

As per his sports record, Suhas has been a part of men’s para-badminton team and had won bronze in the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. He won gold medal in men’s singles and doubles at the BWF Turkish Open Para-Badminton Championships held in Turkey in 2017. He also bagged the gold medal in men’s singles at the 2016 Asia Championship held in Beijing, China.

Suhas, who is a 2007 batch IAS from Uttar Pradesh cadre, has served as the district magistrate of Allahabad, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Sonbhadra, Hathras, Maharajganj and other regions. He was also awarded the Yash Bharti in 2016, the highest civilian honour of Uttar Pradesh.

His wife, Ritu Suhas, is a Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer has served as the additional municipal commissioner in Prayagraj. The officer has also been awarded for her exemplary work done for voter awareness during the general elections.

The officer took over the Noida office after the former district magistrate, BN Singh, was shunted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday over lack of preparedness to fight the spread of Covid-19 outbreak under his administration. Singh was sent to the Revenue Board and an inquiry was ordered against him.

Uttar Pradesh has confirmed 97 coronavirus cases with 38 patients tested positive from Gautam Buddh Nagar alone. The Ceasefire Company in the Noida is reported to be a virus epicentre after 18 of those infected in the district were found to be associated with the firm. An FIR has been lodged against the company for hiding facts and it has been ceased by the administration.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube