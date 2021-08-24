In an incident that has left veterinary doctors scratching their heads, a nine-month cow calf at Bhuj in Gujarat has started giving milk. The fact that the calf herself is still feeding on her mother’s milk has elevated this unusual event to the status of a ‘miracle’. The calf belongs to Rashid Sama from the Maldhari community, who is a cow grazer at Sarpat Naka. They have been in the dairy business for the last 60 years and have not witnessed anything of this sort before. Rashid has 25 cows of Kankaraj stock.

A cow usually gives birth to a calf four years after birth and the milk from the cow is fit for consumption till one year after the calf is born. This is why this nine-month-old, milk-giving calf, who is called Kabar, is attracting buyers who are ready to pay Rs 55,000-70,000 for her. However, Rashid is not ready to give her up yet. Kabar gives one-two bowls of milk.

Kabar’s ‘miraculous’ ability is drawing visitors from far and wide. Veterinary doctors, who examined her, have not been able to explain the unusual occurrence yet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here