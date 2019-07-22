Meet MP’s ‘Moon Kids’ Medha and Himanshu Who Played Key Role in Launch of Chandrayaan-2

Bhopal: As India successfully launched its moon mission Chandrayaan 2 on Monday, Madhya Pradesh had an added reason to rejoice as two of its kids from the state played a key role in the launch of the ambitious project.

Ratlam’s Himanshu Shukla and Katni’s Medha Bhatt are two budding scientists who were picked up by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to be part of Chandrayan-2. They were part of the scientist contingent which successfully propelled Chandrayaan-II into space.

The 29-year-old Himanshu has been associated with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) since 2013. According to his family, he was so much engrossed with the project that Himanshu did not talk to them for the last few days.

After completing Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering, the Ratlam youth was picked up for serving ISRO in 2013.

Hailing from a small town Katni, Medha had completed his studies in Hindi medium. She was a bright student from her school days, say many of her acquaintances.

PP Nema, Principal of her middle school Kaimore told the media that he had an inclination towards issues related to space science since her childhood. “It’s so heartening to see that Medha today associated with a mega space project –Chandrayaan –II,” said Nema.

Even though her family has now shifted to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, her classmates and school teachers are delighted to learn about her success.