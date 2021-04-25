Meet Mumbai's Dr Shashank Joshi, Who Featured in PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' Radio Show Today

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of Maharashtra’s COVID Task Force, on Sunday’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that there is nothing to panic about the second wave of the pandemic despite it being more threatful because “the recovery rate in this phase is also high”.

On a call with PM Modi, Dr Joshi from Mumbai said, “The second wave came very fast. It is spreading faster. But the recovery rate is also faster. In this phase, young people and children are also being infected. Symptoms are more or less similar. About 80 to 90 per cent of people do not have any symptom. There is no need to worry about mutations. The way we change our clothes, viruses too change the colour and get mutated.”

“People are starting clinical treatment late because they are thinking the symptoms will go away on their own. Also, reliance on WhatsApp forwards is growing," Dr Joshi added, urging people to not rush after Remdesivir as “it is an experimental medicine, which may reduce one’s stay in hospital”.

Who is Dr Shashank Joshi?

Dr Joshi is a consultant endocrinologist at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital and is a member of the Maharashtra’s COVID Task Force.

Recently, in an interview of CNBC TV18, Dr Joshi threw light on the matter of oxygen supply in Maharashtra and said that “Mumbai has passed the peak as cases are plateauing”.

“There are enough doctors in the system but there’s a shortage of critical care experts,” he said.

Further, talking about the dire situation in Delhi, Dr Joshi said that the Delhi government has done the “right thing by increasing bed capacity in hospitals and hotels”.

On vaccination, he said that people with comorbidities under 45 should be made eligible for vaccinations.

Earlier, Dr Joshi said that people have to become “more responsive” because “unless and until we get citizens’ cooperation for COVID appropriate behaviour, mandatory masking policy, zero tolerance for violators, we cannot say that the worst is over.”

“So we have to maintain some tightness in adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour and protocols,” he said.

“There was a rapid scale-up of test and when Mumbai started testing more than 50,000 cases. The test positivity rate which was, a week or 10 days back, 25 percent have now started hovering between 16-18 percent. However, in the last 3-4 days, there is a trend of a plateauing effect and we wish and pray that the worst is over,” he added.

Meanwhile, on hospitals’ bed occupancy, he said, “As far as Mumbai is concerned, we have a transparent dashboard and it still shows that there is a reasonable availability of ventilator beds, oxygen beds, and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation is working 24X7 to add more capacity.”

