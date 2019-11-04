Meet Mumbai’s ‘Green Hero’ Who Fixed Water Shortage in His Society, Helped Save Hundreds of Rupees

When in crisis, we often turn towards those who have the guts and the gallantry to step up and lead by example. This lends others the courage and valour to go head in a tricky situation. At a time when our nation is facing a worsening water crisis, Mumbai-based Navin Chandra has become an inspiration for many by helping conserve kiloliters of water in his society, despite not having enough resources and financial support.

Chandra, who is the secretary of a residential complex in Mumbai’s Bandra, was irked by the shortage of clean water in the area despite the society members paying a hefty amount of money every month for the same.

Pained by the everyday struggle that affected lives of people staying in the Sea Line Co-operative society, which has 25 apartments, Chandra decided to look for alternate measures that would solve the problem and also create a surplus of water resources without letting any get wasted. That’s when the old-school idea of rain water harvesting struck him.

Chandra realised that he had around 220 sq. meters of terrace area which, if used judiciously to catch rainwater, would result in a massive amount of 5 lac liters of water every month. With this thought came to birth the rainwater harvesting system, made especially to fit the needs of the society.

So great were the results that now they have ample groundwater resources for their society, sometimes even more than what they need. They do ensure that the water is hygienic, which is why the system, along with containing two filters, has an additional RO filter. Water that is unfiltered, goes to the borewell and is used for other domestic purposes. They have also created two separate tanks on the roof which are utilised especially for flush water in toilets of all the homes.

Chandra harps on the importance of creating water resources for oneself, and the society has also helped out its neighbouring societies in the times of need. The system has worked out so well that they consult and help other societies to set up systems according to their needs, in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Does this story inspire you? What have you done today to help the cause of water conservation? If you need some more motivation or more details on how to begin, check out the Harpic-News18 Mission Paani Initiative here. It’s a platform like no other and will guide you through the dos and don’ts of water conservation. Register now and become part of a movement.

