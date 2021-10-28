Meet Officer Sanjay Potam, Once Dreaded Maoist Commander, Now Encounter Specialist

Sanjay Potam, the Dantewada unit commander of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Chhattisgarh Police, has a record of successfully carrying out more than 20 encounters. Currently, Sanjay alias Badru is a 3-star officer. Owing to Sanjay’s achievements, he was awarded out-of-turn promotions at various stages of his career. He is currently heading the DRG in Dantewada, one of the worst Naxalite-affected districts of Chhattisgarh. But there’s a huge twist.

Sanjay Potam, the encounter specialist, was once a dreaded commander of the Maoists.

Stories about catching and reforming Maoists abound in Chhattisgarh. However, there are only a few cases wherein a dreaded Naxalite could successfully transform himself into a police officer. Dantewada SP Dr Abhishek Pallav, originally a resident of Pusnar village of Gangapur police station area of Bijapur district, told the media that Potam has helped the police force nab Maoists on more than one occasion.

Sanjay Potam joined Maoists in 2006. Within a few months, he rose to become the deputy commander of the LOS (Local Organization Squad). Shortly after this, in 2008, he was promoted to the post of LOS commander in the Malger area. In the year 2010, he was made the Area Committee Secretary, becoming a member of the Darbha Divisional Committee two years later.

In January 2013, Sanjay left the Naxalite forces. According to Sanjay, he was never a part of the fighting platoon, so he never had any encounters with the police. However, between 2006 and 2012, his team came under attack by police on many occasions.

