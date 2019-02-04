LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Meet Rajeev Kumar, the Tech-Savvy Kolkata Top Cop for Whom Mamata Banerjee Launched a Dharna

Ahead of the 2016 elections, BJP president Amit Shah referred to him as the “snooping cop of Kolkata” and alleged that he “conducts illegal surveillance and interception on (opposition) leaders”.

Aniruddha Ghosal | News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 1:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Meet Rajeev Kumar, the Tech-Savvy Kolkata Top Cop for Whom Mamata Banerjee Launched a Dharna
Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar at out side his residence, after CBI offcials were detained by Kolkata police those came to questioning him in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Loading...
There are many firsts when it comes to Rajeev Kumar.

He is the first Kolkata police chief who has an office in the state secretariat, sources said. As an IPS trainee, he finished first among 85 others in an 11-km race at the National Police Academy.

There have been 21 officers who have held the mantle of the Kolkata police in independent India. But traditionally, the Kolkata police officers have been at Lal Bazar, away from the administrative headquarters, either at Writers' Building or the new secreteriat. "He (Rajeev Kumar) has an office space at Nabanna. It is without precedent and he gives a daily briefing to the CM. It is a reflection of how important he is," said a source.

But for Rajeev Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, who turned 53 last week and is now in the centre of an unprecedented standoff between the CBI and the West Bengal government, this wasn't always the case. Described now by Mamata Banerjee as one of the best officers in her state, Kumar had once been at the receiving end of her vitriol. "On more than one occasion, Banerjee had attacked Rajeev Kumar and alleged that he had been snooping on the opposition on behalf of the Left Front government," said a retired IPS officer.

In fact, within 24 hours of coming into power in May 2011, she had enquired about Kumar and sources said that he could have been shunted had it not been for senior officials supporting him and describing him as an "excellent officer". Key to Kumar’s rise in the ranks was his stint at Salt Lake when the Saradha scam broke and the state police were accused of not progressing speedily with the probe.

The CBI has been attempting to try and question Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in trying to locate “crucial evidence” in the larger conspiracy behind the chit fund scams, outside the state and allegedly involving “influential people”. The CBI claims that as the evidence collected by the Special Investigative Team (SIT) formed in April 2013 to probe the Saradha scam includes a laptop, five cell phones, documents and a diary that allegedly belong to Saradha promoter Sudipta Sen.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Kumar is a BE in computer science from the erstwhile University of Roorkee (now IIT Roorkee) and is married to an Indian Revenue Service officer. “He is among the most tech savvy officers in the state. In a state like West Bengal, that has traditionally been slow to take to technology, he is almost an anomaly,” said a colleague of his.

It is his ability with electronic surveillance that has separated Kumar time and time again and has also put him in the cross-hairs of political parties. Ahead of the 2016 elections, BJP president Amit Shah referred to him as the “snooping cop of Kolkata” and alleged that he “conducts illegal surveillance and interception on (opposition) leaders”. Shah demanded that the EC remove him and said that Kumar was behind a purported sting of former BJP state president Rahul Sinha.

As per senior police officers, Kumar developed his skills in electronic surveillance during his days as the special SP, CID. “As a member of the Special Task Force that had aided Mamata in cracking down on the Maoists in Jungle Mahal. There are many who believe that that when Chhatradhar Mahato was lured into a trap by STP officers posing as journalists, Kumar was in the vicinity and was involved with the operation,” said a CID source.

A contemporary of Rajeev Kumar described the 1989-batch IPS officer as someone “who never forgives or forgets”. He said, “He is someone who is defined by his tenacity. He is not someone who forgets or even forgives.”

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram