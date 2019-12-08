Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Meet Rajesh Shukla, the Fireman Who Saved 11 People Trapped in Anaj Mandi Blaze

A massive fire ripped through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said.

News18.com

December 8, 2019
Meet Rajesh Shukla, the Fireman Who Saved 11 People Trapped in Anaj Mandi Blaze
Delhi minister Satyendra Jain with fireman Rajesh Shukla. (Twitter)

New Delhi: One of the first firemen to enter the blazing building in Anaj Mandi area, Delhi Fire Service personnel Rajesh Shukla saved 11 people from the inferno on Sunday.

Shukla injured his legs in the rescue operation and is recuperating in LNJP Hospital.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain met Shukla at the hospital.

"Fireman Rajesh Shukla is a real hero. He was the first fireman to entered the fire spot and he saved around 11 lives. He did his job till the end despite of his bone injuries. Salute to this brave hero (sic)," Jain tweeted.

A massive fire ripped through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said.

