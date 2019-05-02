Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Meet The CBSE Class 12 Toppers: One Wants to be Kathak Dancer, Other an IFS officer

The topper got a perfect score in Political Science, History, Psychology and Singing and scored 99 in English.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2019, 3:39 PM IST


New Delhi: Girls have once again outperformed boys in the CBSE Class XII examination. The first rank has been shared by two girls from Uttar Pradesh - Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar.

Both have scored 499 out of 500 marks in the exam. While Shukla went to Delhi Public School in Ghaziabad, Arora attended SD public School Muzaffarnagar.

The similarities between the two end with their marks. Shukla said she wants to pursue a career in civil services, and aspires to be an Indian Foreign Service officer. Arora aims to be a world famous kathak dancer.

She recently won the scholarship from the Ministry of Culture and in the past has won several awards, including one from the UP Sangeet Natak Akademi. Her father, Manoj Arora, a businessman, would like to see her daughter get into medical or engineering streams.

But she has different plans – “to make my country proud with my dance,” she told media.

Both the students performed well in class X as well. They said they are grateful to their parents and teachers for their support. Both of them prepared well for their exams and also took out time for themselves and the recreational activities.

Shukla got a perfect score in Political Science, History, Psychology and Singing and scored 99 in English. In future she wants to pursue psychology honours, she said. She likes to spend her time playing badminton and singing, dancing. Her teachers call her an all-rounder.
