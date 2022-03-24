Meet The Fab 5 Who Helped India Successfully Surf The Third Covid Wave And Safely Reach Shore

The credit for saving the country from the third wave of the Covid pandemic goes to the unsung heroes around us who worked day and night to ensure the latest iteration did not turn out like what it was expected to be – super deadly. After facing the first two waves, even the common people were alert and trained to deal with the situation.

From the healthcare workers to the front-line warriors, the battle was fought on several fields. The masses took part in this fight by taking timely vaccination and ensuring that the virus did not spread.

Until January 21, when the third wave peaked and India reported close to 3.5 lakh new cases in a day, nearly 70 lakh precautionary doses were given – even as India has started administering the precautionary doses to healthcare and frontline workers, and the comorbid population aged 60 and above from January 10. Further, from January 3 this year, the age limit for vaccination was lowered and included teenagers above 15 years of age. By January 21, about four crore teens between 15 and 18 years took the vaccine.

Now, here is a look at the champions who were the face of the battle – from those who delivered vaccines, to those who gave direction to the battle:

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer, Serum Institute of India

Serum Institute of India (SII) is a private family-owned business founded in 1966 by Dr Cyrus Poonawalla. Currently, it is headed by his son, 1981-born Adar Poonawalla.

SII, which claims to be the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by the number of doses produced and sold a year (1.5bn), has turned out to be a saviour amid the pandemic.

So far, India has provided nearly 182 crore vaccinations, of which at least 150 crore doses are of SII’s Covishield. Under Adar’s leadership, the company has provided anti-coronavirus jabs to the masses on time and in an effective manner.

Krishna Ella, founder and chairman, Bharat Biotech

After SII’s Covishield, it is Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin that has protected the people from the deadly infection. More than 30 crore doses have been administered so far.

Under the leadership of Ella, the firm produced India’s indigenous Covid vaccine within a year of the outbreak.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, ministry of health and family welfare

While the Indian babus used to work quietly in the background, the pandemic brought the officials to the limelight. The IAS officers of India left no stone unturned to ensure victory in the battle against the infection. Lav Agarwal is one such hero.

Not just the third wave but ever since India’s fight against the coronavirus infection started, he had been the face of battle. He came to Delhi in 2016 as joint secretary in the health ministry and since the beginning of the pandemic, he has been informing the masses at regular intervals about the status of the crisis and how we are performing.

The IIT-Delhi mechanical engineering graduate ensured that the fight was smooth and there was no panic. His briefings have allayed the nation’s fears.

Balram Bhargava, director general, Indian Council of Medical Research

The ICMR chief had his chair next to Lav Agarwal as he was addressing the nation. While in the initial days it was Raman Gangakhedkar, later Bhargava took the charge.

ICMR was India’s guide in the war against the infection and, since January 2020, it has been at the forefront of India’s fight against the Covid pandemic.

The fundamental approach to counter any infectious disease epidemic is to detect, isolate, treat and manage cases early and prevent the occurrence of new cases. Scientists at the ICMR worked relentlessly on the strategy of 5Ts – test, track, trace, treat and technology – to expand and diversify testing capacity and thus enable efforts to effectively mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Randeep Guleria, AIIMS director

From time to time, he was guiding the people on how to behave and react when the cases were falling or rising. A trusted household name, he was there to help the common man with his scientific knowledge.

The eminent pulmonologist was also a member of the national task force on Covid-19 management.

