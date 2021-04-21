Meet the Good Samaritans in Bengaluru Volunteering To Provide Food For Covid Patients In Isolation

With Covid-19 cases soaring in the city of Bengaluru, patients in isolation are finding it increasingly difficult to get their meals. In cases where an entire family has tested positive, or cases where one has to depend on help from outside, good samaritans have come forward offering food, or facilitating the same, free of cost.

“I was trying to curb fake news during the first wave. Started with Instagram where a lot of youngsters are there who don’t necessarily watch television. I have also assisted people in getting e-pass, helping migrants get Shramik trains. This time, I am trying to help people with hospital beds, medicines and food delivery,” says Abhilash Gowda, a resident of Bengaluru. He has collated a list of caterers that Covid patients can contact from various parts of Bengaluru for their daily meals.

He can be reached on: 9743688426

Link to the compiled list of caterers: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1rtUFlr1oaaBXVS2AKjfqUfXiX7NwMm0rFkBtRSRjxs4/edit#gid=0

“Idea is to identify people who are living alone, with the whole family testing positive. Collating data and sending them three meals until the quarantine is over with the help of my house help and cousin. It is completely free of cost. We are not charging anything. I belong to Delhi and things are not great there. I felt helpless sitting in Bengaluru. A friend of mine also tested positive and she said how difficult it is to cook or have a cook over. It depends on the number of people. We are starting with five or six people. If there are more people, then we will look at fund raising. For now, it is free. But if there are too many people, only then we will look at some kind of donation to take it forward,” says Damini Mishra, senior product manager at a startup in Bengaluru.

She along with her brother Akshat Jha and house help G Shetty begin work at 7.30am to prepare meals for the patients. The meals are free of cost and the receiver must pay for the pickup of food. In cases where it is impossible for the patients to do so, Damini is keen on delivering too. The initiative is mainly aimed at people living alone and the elderly. She covers Koramangala, HSR layout and BTM areas in Bengaluru.

Hi everyone. I am volunteering to cook healthy vegetarian meals for covid positive patients in the Koramangala – BTM – HSR area in BLR. Prefer to serve people living alone or the elderly. Please ping directly if you need this assistance or know of someone who needs it. DM me— damini mishra (@damini_mishra) April 18, 2021

Piyush Jain, a resident of north Bengaluru along with his friend Miti Desai are also providing the service free of cost through their “Recipe of Hope”.

“Two of us started it on April 19. The demand was really high, So, three more people and kitchens got added in Koramangala, Hebbal, Kasturinagar. Six more volunteers have also joined us. The food is free of cost. We had some money left from our last initiative which we are using now. We have orders for about 20-30 meals per day on an average. We also receive several calls for donations. But we haven’t decided yet on taking donations as it’s a small scale and we have just begun,” says Piyush. The receivers will only have to pay for pickup.

Piyush can be reached on: 8088407064

Masala Chai, an initiative located at Old Airport Road, offers vegetarian food for Covid patients anywhere in Bengaluru, free of cost. The beneficiary must pay for pickup only. They can be reached on 9448385243 between 8am and 10am.

