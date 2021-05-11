Meet the Man Who Has Assam’s New Chief Minister 'Close to His Heart'

Tattoos are often stories that you carry over your heart, written on your skin. Ashish Ghose, however, says he had no idea that the man whose face was inked on his chest would one day become the chief minister of Assam. In January, when the 28-year-old man got himself the tattoo, Himanta Biswa Sarma was looking after the ministries of health, education and finance in the state.

“There is no specific reason but I am a diehard fan of Himanta Biswa Sarma. I don’t have any political affiliation…I am there where Himanta Biswa Sarma is. I like his working style, his confidence and his aura. I had this idea of getting a tattoo of Himanta Biswa Sarma but was not able to muster enough courage. Finally, in the month of January, I got it done. Initially, only my sister knew about it,” says Ashish Ghose.

Employed with a private telecommunications company in Karimganj district of south Assam, Ashish says he spent around Rs 8,000 to get the tattoo done.

“My friends taunted me, saying that I did so to impress the influential minister. Some even said that it was a gimmick to get Himanta’s attention and some benefits in return. I have no such intention. I admire him and that’s it. I do not want any favour or benefits,” he says.

On May 10, Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the 15th chief minister of Assam. The man who steered the Bharatiya Janata Party to a thumping victory in the 2021 assembly elections was duly rewarded and vested with the responsibility to guide the state forward.

“I am extremely elated and never ever thought in my life that I would have the tattoo of the chief minister on me… My only wish is to meet him once, touch his feet and seek his blessings. I want to click a photo with him,” says Ashish.

Ashish Ghose plans to get another tattoo done on his back. This time too, it would be of his favourite leader, the chief minister of Assam.

