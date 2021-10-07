Meet The Mountaineers Who Reached The Pin Parvati Pass in 6 Days

A team of six mountaineers from the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh has created a new record by stepping onto the Pin Parvati Pass just in 6 days. According to the reports, the six-member team are the first to reach the pass in the shortest time. Out of six, five are from Himachal Pradesh and one is from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur.

As per reports, the team started the expedition on August 11 from Barshaini village in Himachal at 11 am. The mountaineers stated that the main aim of their campaign was to hoist the national flag at Pin Pass on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. Meanwhile, the group was successful in achieving its objective.

The lead climber of the expedition team, Dr. Suman stated that the WAC Book of Records International has named their achievement as the fastest Summit Pin Parvati Pass (5319 m) in only 6 days. The organisation has also issued certificates to the team for making this campaign successful in record time.

For the unversed, the WAC Book of Records is a registered organisation under the Ministry of International Corporate Affairs, Government of India, which from time to time identifies and honours youth with certificates to recognise their achievements.

Apart from Dr Suman, the team members were - Chunilal Mahant, Sheshram, Chhaperam, Indra Devi, and Rihan Ali.

Mountaineer Rihan Ali from Saranhanpur has already hoisted the national flag atop Friendship Peak and Yunam Peak.

On the occasion, when they were honoured with the certificates, Dr Suman stated that the campaign was organised to spread awareness among youth regarding environmental change and appealed to them to stay away from drugs and to inculcate patriotic spirit and goodwill for the nation.

