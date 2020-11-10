Meet the Other Bidens: Family Says Living in Nagpur Since 1873

Nagpur: Some of the 'distant relatives in India' US President-elect Joe Biden spoke of in 2013 and then again in 2015, have been living in Maharashtra's Nagpur city since 1873, they claimed on Tuesday. When Biden, then US Vice President, was in Mumbai in 2013, he had said at an event there that some of his distant relatives reside in India's financial capital.

At the Mumbai event in 2013 and at another one in Washington in 2015, Biden had said that after becoming a senator in 1972, he had received a letter from one of the Bidens in India and learned that his "great, great, great, great, great grandfather" worked in the East India Company. The letter was written by Nagpur-based Leslie Biden, whose grandchildren stay in Nagpur, and claim their family has been living here since 1873.

