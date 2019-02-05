Meet The Pak-Origin UK Home Secy Who Signed Mallya’s Extradition and Gets Compared to Obama

Many have described UK’s Home Secretary Sajid Javid’s rise in the political landscape as nothing short of “extraordinary.” The first Muslim ever to take up the office, Javid on Monday set another milestone when he sanctioned the extradition of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya.While Mallya still has 14 days to appeal the extradition order, the Home Secretary can now focus on the other important happenings in his country – Brexit for instance.Born to a migrant family, Javid grew up in a two-bedroom flat with his four brothers. Javid’s father had moved to the UK from Pakistan in 1961 with only a pound in his pocket. During his childhood, Javid faced discrimination, especially in school, where he recalled being called a “Paki bastard”.The 49-year-old’s initiation into the world of politics happened when he joined the Conservative Party. Javid would then go onto become the president of the American firm- Chase Manhattan at just 25 years before taking his political leap.In 2010, he was elected into the House of Commons, UK’s equivalent of the Lok Sabha, following which he was appointed the Home Secretary in 2018.Despite facing severe criticism, Javid’s political record has already made him a star with many watching his political journey closely. Forbes magazine in 2014 had also suggested that the Pakistani-origin minister be the next PM, comparing him to the former US president Barrack Obama.Former UK PM David Cameroon in a suggestive comment had also said that he would like the title of Prime Minister to be followed by a British Asian name.The Conservative Party member is known as much for his humanity as he is for his political prowess when it comes to taking decisions.When the Windrush scandal, which brought to light the wrongful deportation of scores of migrants, broke, the Home Secretary reacted by saying,“It could be my mum, dad or my uncle. It could have been me.”What is most interesting about him perhaps is his obsession with Ayn Rand’a novel, the Fountainhead. In fact, as the story goes, his wife Laura, a practicing Christian with whom he shares four children, has even threatened to leave him if he didn’t stop reading the book’s passages aloud to her. Javid, however, says that his obsession with the book is not just about the right-wing nature of the text but also about rise of “the underdog Howard Roark.”While many think he may well as well be the next Tory leader, especially considering his constant clashes with British PM Theresa May, reports have painted him as a politician who keeps changes his stance as and when the situation demands.Recently, Javid was criticised when he was unable to respond to a question about whether the UK would see a terrible security situation if it left without a deal with respect to Brexit. A previous supporter of the exit, Javid, off late, has been on the other side of the argument now.That said, the home secretary, has had a more liberal view when it comes to handling immigration issues, even lifting the immigration cap for NHS doctors and nurses.Only time will now tell how his humane touch in politics coupled with indecisiveness, makes for an impact in the next few months of political tumult that UK is expected to witness.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.