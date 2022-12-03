Meet The Reel to Real Life Couples of Marathi Film industry

There are a number of on-screen couples in the Marathi film industry who are loved by fans. Some of them even share an adorable bond off-screen and have been in a relationship. These relationships have survived the test of time and many are now happily married, with some having embraced parenthood as well.

Let’s take a look at these 10 couples from the Marathi entertainment industry who tied the knot in real life after falling in love while working together.

1. Akshaya Deodhar and Hardeek Joshi

Popular Marathi television couple Akshaya Deodhar and Hardeek Joshi tied the knot on December 2 in a private ceremony.

2. Alok Rajwade and Parna Pethe

Actor Amey Wagh had revealed in an interview that Alok and Parna were college friends before tying the nuptial knot on February 29, 2016.

3. Shruti Marathe and Gaurav Ghatnekar

Shruti and Gaurav fell in love with each other while shooting for a movie and walked the aisle on December 4, 2016.

4. Rupali Zankar and Vijay Andalkar

Daily soap Lagnachi Wife Wedding Chi Bayko fame Rupali and Vijay were in a relationship for few years, before finally getting hitched on December 14, 2021.

5. Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole

Actors Virajas and Shivani read the marital vows in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in Pune on May 3.

6. Sakhi Gokhale and Suvrat Joshi

These actors from the Marathi television drama series Dil Dosti Duniyadaari started a new chapter in their life by getting married on April 11, 2019.

7. Priya Marathe and Shantanu Moghe

Priya Marathe aka Varsha of Pavitra Rishta married her close friend Shantanu Moghe on April 24, 2012, in Pune.

8. Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar

Siddharth and Mitali had a beautiful marriage on January 24, 2021.

9. Piyush Ranade and Mayuri Wagh

Mayuri and Piyush can also be listed among these Marathi reel to real life couples. The duo tied the knot on February 1, 2017. But the marriage did not last long and they separated.

10. Amruta Subhash and Sandesh Kulkarni

Amruta got married to her boyfriend Sandesh Kulkarni on June 26, 2003. Sandesh is the director of many famous plays and films.

Read all the Latest Movies News here