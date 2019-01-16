Meet The Smartest Teenagers of India Nominated for YONO SBI Under 20 Award

Six young students under the age of 20 have been shortlisted for the YONO SBI 20under20 award by a jury which included Sashi Sreedharan, MD Microsoft India, and Dilip Asbe, MD of National Payments Corporation of India.“The jury has gone into a lot of detailed analysis, to shortlist each of these names, which are now open to public voting. We believe that innovation must be encouraged, from a young age. We commend YONO on instituting this YONO SBI 20under20 award for promising game changers,” said Dilip Asbe, encouraging people to vote for their favourite candidates.According to the India demographic profile 2018, released by the CIA world fact-book, 27.34% of India is aged under 14. This, coupled with the higher education age bracket upto 24, adds up to about 45% of the population, the YONO SBI said in a statement.India’s future largely depends on the way it’s young student population is shaped, and the nominees for the YONO SBI 20under20 award, provide a ray of hope, it said.“The jury has gone into a lot of detailed analysis, to shortlist each of these names, which are now open to public voting. We believe that innovation must be encouraged, from a young age. We commend YONO on instituting this YONO SBI 20under20 award for promising game changers,” said Dilip Asbe.Among the girls Naina Jaiswal, Nikhiya Shamsher and Sushma Verma have been shortlisted by an esteemed jury whereas among the boys Mohammed Ali Hassan, Nishant Abhangi and Rifath Sharook have been chosen.18-year-old Naina from Hyderabad is preparing for her PhD. She is the youngest person to complete her post-graduation not just in India but Asia as a whole. Jaiswal completed her 10th at the age of 8, 12th at the age of 10, graduation at the age of 13, post-graduation at 15 and started with her PhD at 17. Talk about fast-tracking education!16-year-old Nikhiya from Bengaluru is an author, entrepreneur and social activist who is changing the lives of underprivileged children through initiatives like setting up 106 ‘Yearn to learn’ for schools and colleges, that do not have science laboratories. Proceeds from her ‘Bags, Books, and supplies” programme have provided 10,500 students with school supplies and she also sponsors 25 visually impaired children.Sushma Verma, 15, daughter of a sanitation worker from Lucknow has an M.Sc. in microbiology. She has repeatedly stood first in her class and was invited to Japan for an IQ test where she stood first.Among the boys,11-year-old Mohammed Ali Hassan from Hyderabad coaches aspiring engineers and doesn’t charge any tuition fees from his students. Nishant Abhangi of Rajkot is a 16-year-old child prodigy and is a gold medalist in the 13th International Junior Science Olympiad. He has also won the national child award from the President of India.Rifath Sharook, 19, from Tamil Nadu designed the world's lightest and smallest satellite named ‘KalamSat’, which was flown by a Nasa sounding rocket. The lift-off was from the space agency's Wallop Island facility.All of these young achievers have boundless energy and determination, which resonates with the audience of YONO, SBI’s digital bank. YONO is the legacy bank’s move to be more fluid and in tandem with a new-age audience that likes to bank at their own convenience on digital platforms.Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and News18 doesn't hold any responsibility for the content​.