Meet This 73-year-old Who Dreams of Learning English and is Now Studying in Class Five

“Roll Number One,” the teacher called out and pat came the reply with a confident “Yes Sir”. And so began the day for this middle school student, a 73-year-old, who has captured everyone’s attention in Mizoram’s Champhai. ‘Pu (Mr) Ringthar’, as his classmates fondly call him, is arguably India’s oldest student in Mizoram.Lalringthara’s classmates in the fifth standard at New Hruaikawn Government Middle School in Champhai district are barely 11 and 12-year-olds.“I am very happy to sit next to playful young students in my class. They are lovely and I don’t feel awkward in any way. My only worry is to be able to wear proper clothes to school daily. Other than that, I have no other problem,” said Lalringthara.He had to quit school at an early age as he had no means to pay for his education and has since been yearning to learn English. While he is proficient in his native language, Mizo, he now wishes to learn English.In his crisp white shirt and black trousers, Lalringthara stands in the front row during the morning assembly every day when school starts at 8 am.He took admission in the 2018-2019 Session on April 3 and his teachers are already all praises about the septuagenarian being a good student.“Lalringhthara is one among the nine students of Class 5. When he first came to me, I was a little taken aback by his decision to get admitted to school but he was very serious about it. He wishes to learn English. The students are very fond of him and they respect him for his age,” said school headmaster, Vanlalkima.He walks to the Mizo-medium school every day, which is barely 300 metres from his house in New Hruaikawn village that only has about forty families.During free periods and recesses, the headmaster calls him to his room for a conversation, or share words of wisdom and perhaps some lessons too.Lalringthara has never had a family but now he is not alone anymore. He had been to school once but could never finish his studies. After clearing Class 2 in 1958, he took to farming and started saving whatever he could for a decent living.Lalringthara knows how to read and write Mizo but his only dream is to learn English. Headmaster Vanlalkima said his oldest student is in good health and is very enthusiastic to study and even sit for examinations.Trying to match his steps with other students in the school drill exercise, ‘Pu Ringthar’ is spirited enough to look to the future. He hopes to inspire others to ignore obstacles of old age and follow their heart.“Going to school is a very special feeling. Education is the best way to prepare for a promising future and all students should be determined to do their best. And for people like me, I want them to feel free and not be ashamed to go to school,” remarked Lalringthara.(With inputs from Zothansanga)