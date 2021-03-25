Meet Telangana Farmer Who Grows 110 Varieties of Rice, Creates Wonders With Organic Farming

A farmer, who resides in Chinthalur village of Telangana’s Nizamabad district, has done a very progressive task by developing as many as 110 varieties of rice, which was not possible even for scientists. By adopting a noted method of organic farming, he is doing wonders in the field of cultivation.

The farmer, identified as Nagula Chinna Gangaram, has became an ideal to others by not using fertilisers. He has also received an award from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on December 16 last year and Rythu Nestham award for his expertise in modern farming with an old practice.

Since organic farming is considered good for health, he completely avoids use of chemicals and pesticides. He rather uses only organic fertilisers.

He has achieved a rare record by developing 110 varieties of rice belonging to different countries in his agricultural land. He has developed a variety of rice crop called Rubired rice with six per cent fibre, after getting the same from Thailand. He produced them including Layicha, Makike Samba and others for improving health and overcome related problems.

Gangaram got this inspiration for organic farming from natural farming expert Subhash Palekar. He also read books by another agriculturist Rajiv Dixit on organic farming and practised it by collecting a huge variety of rice from across the country.