Meet 'Zoom', Indian Army Assault Dog Who Fought Off Terrorists in J&K Despite Bullet Injuries | WATCH

Indian Army assault dog ‘Zoom’ was critically injured while fighting off terrorists in an operation in Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag districts.

The official Twitter handle of Indian Army’s Chinar Corps shared details of the operation, named ‘Tangpawa’, and said that two terrorists were eliminated in the same while the Army dog, Zoom, received two gunshot injuries.

The Army assault dog is currently under treatment at Army Vet Hospital in Srinagar.

The Indian Army also shared a video of Zoom, the “brave dog”, who has been trained to locate and bring down terrorists.

“Highly trained, ferocious and committed. Trained to locate and bring down terrorists, Zoom has been a part of many active operations,” the video described Zoom.

Watch the video here:

The video also gave details of the operation in which Zoom got critically injured. “On early morning of October 10, an operation started in Kokernag, Anantnag. In the operation, Zoom was tasked to clear the house where terrorists were hiding”.

Zoom identified and attacked the terrorists, during which the canine received two gunshots, Indian Army said, adding that despite of severe injuries, Zoom continued his task which resulted in elimination of two terrorists.

In July this year, ‘Axel’, another Army assault canine dog lost his life in a counter-terrorist operation in the Kashmir valley and was posthumously awarded ‘Mention-in Despatches’ for Gallantry in Operation ‘Rakshak’ on Independence Day.

On July 30, during ‘Op Wanigam Bala’, Axel on seeing a terrorist holding a 7.62 mm AK-47 assault rifle, jumped and attacked him. Terrorists shot the valiant soldier. Despite being wounded, it again tried to attack but fell down and got killed in action due to excessive blood loss.

