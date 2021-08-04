Meeting Called to Discuss Action Against Suspended TMC MP for Ruckus Outside Rajya Sabha

An urgent meeting of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi along with Ministers of State Arjun Meghwal and V Muraleedharan with Rajya Sabha Leader of the House Piyush Goyal was held in the Parliament following ruckus by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs after their suspension. Deputy leader of the Upper House Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and security officials of the Parliament were also present at the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, some TMC MPs had tried to forcibly enter Rajya Sabha chambers after the proceedings of the Upper House were adjourned for the day. One of the MPs, Arpita Ghosh, then allegedly tried to forcefully open a door of the chamber, which resulted in shattering the glass of the door, injuring an assistant security officer of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, who was on duty on the Rajya Sabha premises.

Following the incident, relevant proofs, including camera footage, have been documented by the security officials and a report is being prepared.

As per sources, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha, has been apprised of the matter. Ministers in the government, as per sources, have also spoken to Naidu.

On Wednesday morning, the Parliament released a Rajya Sabha bulletin, suspending six MPs from the TMC for showing placards to the chair. These MPs included Dola Sen, Ghosh, Nadeem Haq, and Mausam Noor. After being suspended, the TMC MPs continued to protest outside the chambers, following which more security was deployed.

Sources told CNN-News18 that opinion is being sought as to what action can be taken against the said MP, who injured the security personnel, as the incident happened on the premises of the Rajya Sabha after the proceedings for the day were adjourned.

