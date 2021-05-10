Meeting with Amit Shah Not About Change of Leadership: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently was regarding the COVID situation and not about any change of leadership in the state. “I would like to clarify that there was no political reason behind our Delhi visit. Other than talks on the issue of COVID, there was no other purpose behind our visit to Delhi. We did not even have any such discussion (change in leadership)," Bommai told reporters here.

Rumour mills were agog that Bommai along with BJP state vice-president and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra landed in Delhi as a change of guard was on the cards. A few news reports even suggested that Bommai would be the next Chief Minister of the state.

However, clarifying the reports, the minister said, “The very thought of leadership change is a blunder. At a time when everyone is fighting against COVID together, such thoughts should not even emerge. These are all far from truth, pure lies." According to him, Amit Shah expressed his happiness over the COVID management in Karnataka but insisted that more should have been done in view of alarming rise in infections in the state. Bommai said he gave details about the oxygen requirement of the state.

He said he asked permission to utilise the oxygen produced in the state instead of bringing it from other states and shortage of tankers hitting the oxygen supply. In response, the Union Home Minister said the Centre would sanction four tankers, Bommai said adding that 10 more tankers would be given to the state in future but it would take some time.

The Minister said this week 2.67 lakh Remdesivir vials would be given by the Centre. Shah assured Bommai that the Centre would try its best to provide Karnataka’s share of oxygen as directed by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on May 7 stated that the minimum requirement of Karnataka, as projected by the state government on May 5, 2021, was 1,162 metric tonnes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here