Meeting With PM Modi ‘Friendly’, Told Him State Needs 60L Vaccine Doses: CM Vijayan

Kerala requires 60 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during a meeting on the state’s response to the pandemic.

The two leaders held ‘amicable’ discussions on Covid-19 response in the state, vaccine doses, and other developmental projects.

Vijayan explained the current situation of the pandemic in the state to Modi, and said that more doses of vaccines were required. “The meeting with PM was very friendly. He has assured support for all the developmental projects in the state," the state government said.

“Discussed the covid situation in Kerala. We are increasing testing and maintaining effective quarantine. We are able to effectively treat everyone and the deaths are not increasing at a very high rate; we are able to to control it under 0.47 per cent," it said.

Vijayan informed the PM that the state had a large susceptible population, said more inoculations were needed. He added that 25 lakh second doses of the vaccine were also needed.

According to the CM, 43 per cent of those above 18 years of age had been inoculated in the state.

Kerala reported 4,539 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, and 124 deaths. A total of 1,39, 049 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Kerala logged 7,798 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 100 deaths on Monday, taking the total infection count to 30,73,134 and the toll to 14,686. Thrissur reported the highest number of cases-1,092, followed by Kozhikode with 780 and Kollam 774. “Out of those found infected on Monday, 32 reached the state from outside while 7,202 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 530 are yet to be traced. Thirty four health workers are also among those infected," health minister Veena George said in a release.

The test positivity rate in the state stood at 9.14 per cent. The minister also said that the government would begin a campaign to vaccinate all pregnant women in the state.

