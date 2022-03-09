Meeting with Shah, Himanta on Meghalaya-Assam Boundary Dispute on Mar 15: CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said that the meeting with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for finalising the MoU to resolve six of 12 ‘areas of difference’ between the two northeastern states will be held on March 15.

The meeting, which was scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday, was postponed because of Shah’s schedule, Sangma said. “I was earlier told that the meeting would be long. So, I had made plans to discuss it with the assembly speaker and figure out how to go forward as the budget session is underway. However, the Union home minister called me yesterday and requested me if the meeting could be postponed to March 15," he said.

Sangma said that he informed Shah that he and Sarma did not have any problem with the postponing, but also mentioned that Meghalaya assembly would be in session even on March 15. “We will just wait for the final confirmation. I expect the meeting to be held in March, either 15th or 18th, somewhere during that period. It is a question of the convenience of the Union home minister, Assam chief minister and me, so let’s wait for the final day," he added.

