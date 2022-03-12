Mega Block on Central Railway: Mumbai Local Train Services to be Hit on These Routes

MUMBAI MEGA BLOCK: Central Railway (CR), Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, March 13. However for the coinvenience of the passengers, CR will run special services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla and Panvel and Vashi during the block period. “Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Trans harbour line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm,” said a CR release.

“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” it added.

HERE’S DETAILS OF MEGA BLOCK BY THE CENTRAL RAILWAY ON SUNDAY:

THANE-KALYAN UP AND DN FAST LINES FROM 09.00 AM TO 5.00 PM

Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 08.16 am to 04.17 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting as per their respective schedule halts.

These services will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their schedule arrival.

Up fast/semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 08.40 am to 04.58 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting as per their respective schedule halts. These services will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their schedule arrival.

KURLA-VASHI UP & DN HARBOUR LINES FROM 11.10 AM TO 4.10 PM

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.34 am to 03.54 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 03.47 pm will remain cancelled.

JUMBO BLOCK ON WESTERN LINE

Meanwhile, Western Railway will carry out 5-hour jumbo block on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday, March 13. During the block period, all suburban trains will be operated on FAST lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.

