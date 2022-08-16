Mega Drive Planned on PM Modi’s Birthday Next Month to Collect 3 Lakh Units of Blood

Preparations are underway under the aegis of the Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad (ABTYP) to organise a mega blood donation drive across India on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, which shall be the world’s biggest drive aiming to collect three lakh units of blood.

All India President of ABTYP, Pankaj Daga informed that they have set a goal to hold 1000 camps across the country.

Daga said that with special support from the National Health Mission (NHM), there is an aim to conduct an even larger blood donation drive with the close collaboration amongst our foundation and prestigious government organisations to further the cause significantly.

“We have set a target of collecting 3 lakh units of blood through our 355 branches of ABTYP and setting up camps also in remotest areas in the country. On the birthday of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the drive shall attract people towards this noble cause,” he said.

Replying to a question, Daga said that they had already chalked out a plan to organise five camps in Dhubri as of now in consultation with the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital and Dhubri Civil Hospital as per their demand of blood and capacity of storing the blood in the blood bank.

The organisation has held several such blood donation camps in the past several years.

Independent Director of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) and senior BJP leader, Bimal Oswal, who was also present at the press conference today, said that the BJP would support the drive.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here