Mega Meeting on Opposition's Common Minimum Programme on February 27 in Delhi

: The Common Minimum Programme, being drafted by Rahul Gandhi, will be discussed at a mega-meeting of opposition parties on February 27 at Parliament Annexe in Delhi. During the meeting, the parties will also decide schedules for 6-8 big rallies to be held across India to not only challenge the BJP, but also reassure the public, and themselves, that they can remain united.On February 13, an impromptu meeting at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s Delhi home saw West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal huddle together. Later, Congress president Rahul Gandhi joined the meeting. Still later, the leaders brief the media that a common minimum programme (CMP) or a people’s manifesto was in the making ahead of the general elections.Here’s a sneak peek at the CMP, details of which were accessed by CNN-News18:What alliance would be workable according to each state and party; discussions to be held down to each seat and constituency.: How to focus on issues that are acceptable to all, irrespective of parties or regions.: Drawing attention to how the government of the day has failed the youth with false promises.: Promises made to the farm sector need to steer clear of lofty ones such as loan waivers, doubling of farmers’ income etc.Taking up the much widely debated issue of EVMs and VVPATs with the Election Commission and approaching courts if needed.: Tell the voters that there has been a constant attempt by the government of the day to “destroy” the relationship between the Union government and the states. So if more states want to withdraw general consent to the CBI like West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, it should be welcomed.: Setting up institutions and providing adequate infrastructure to make health and education affordable for all sections of society.: Detailed discussions on time to time-based on international situations; maintaining cordial relations with neighbours and sending out stern one-India message.The meeting is likely to see the participation of Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and DMK leader Kanimozhi. BSP chief Mayawati may send her representative Satish Mishra instead, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has expressed interest to attend but hasn’t confirmed it yet.