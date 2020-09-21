Mega Protest to Push for Maratha Quota on September 25 in Raigad, Final Decision Tomorrow

The agitation to push for implementation of Maratha quota in jobs and education is likely to intensify with mega stir planned in Raigad on September 25. The Maratha Morcha will hold a meeting in this regard in Mumbai on Tuesday. The protest, if it takes place on Friday, will come on a day when farmers' unions across India have planned a big agitation against the passage of two contentious farm bills in Parliament.

The Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018 was enacted to grant reservation to people of Maratha community in Maharashtra in jobs and admissions. The Bombay High Court, while upholding the law in June last year, held that 16 per cent reservation was not justifiable, and said quota should not exceed 12 per cent in employment and 13 per cent in admissions.

On Monday, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan met NCP president Sharad Pawar and held discussion about the steps the MVA dispensation is planning to take in view of the stay order. The Supreme Court earlier this month stayed the implementation of the 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs, but made it clear that the status of those who have availed of the benefits will not be disturbed.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice L N Rao had referred to a larger constitution bench, to be set up by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, the batch of pleas challenging the validity of the law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs. The apex court had said the status of those who have already taken benefits of the 2018 law shall not be disturbed.