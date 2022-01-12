Mega Thiruvathira in Kerala by CPIM Amidst Covid Surge

Amidst the surge in Covid-19 and Omicron cases in Kerala, the ruling party CPIM has organised a mega thiruvathira, a localised dance form, ahead of the party Thiruvananthapuram district committee meeting.

The mega thiruvathira was demonstrated yesterday at Parassala, in Thiruvanthapuram district in connection with the district CPIM party committee meeting which will start on January 14.

The CPIM Parassala area secretary told that on a ground that could accommodate 5,000 people only 550 participants were there and they had contact with only one participant who is their pair. He added that they were placed in 1.5 metres gap.

In the visuals, one can see that most of them were not wearing masks. Due to the increase in the number of cases, the government has imposed restrictions for gathering. The number of persons attending weddings and funerals is also limited to 50.

Kerala has reported 9,066 Covid-19 cases yesterday. The number of Omicron cases touched 421 today in the State. The total number of Covid deaths crossed 50,000 with 50,053 deaths till yesterday.

