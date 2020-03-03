Megha Parmar Becomes MP’s First Woman Mountaineer to Ascend Australia’s Mt Kosciuszko

A 25-year-old mountaineer from Madhya Pradesh, Megha Parmar, on Monday became the first woman from the state to have climbed Mount Kosciuszko, the highest mountain in mainland Australia at a height of 2,228 metres.

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district, Parmar is the daughter of a farmer.

Parmar completed the ascent with co-climber Shobhit Sharma, who is also the first male climber from the state to have achieved this feat.

Their journey began on February 29 from Sydney and traveling through Jindabayne, they finally reached Thredbo where they were welcomed with gusty winds. However, the gritty climbers managed to wave the Indian flag atop the peak on Monday afternoon.

Last year, Parmar also became the first woman mountaineer from her state to have scaled Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world. During her ascent, Parmar had a brush with the death, having suffered temporary snow blindness.

Parmar has also scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa as well as Europe’s Mount Elbrus.