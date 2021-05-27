Meghalaya Announces Rs 50,000 Ex-Gratia to Families of Patients Who Succumbed to Covid

The Meghalaya government Thursday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 50,000 each to the next of kin of patients who have died due to Covid-19.

Informing this after a review meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said, “I am happy to inform that the government has decided to extend ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each to the next of kin of people who succumbed to Covid-19.”

He said the decision will be effective from April 1, this year.

According to the deputy CM, around 370 people have died due to Covid so far since April 1.

Giving further relief to the people of the state, the state government has decided to increase the coverage of the Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) to Rs 60,000 for beneficiaries in view of the second wave of the pandemic.

“We have decided to increase the coverage from Rs 4,900 up to Rs 60,000,” Tynsong told reporters after the review meeting.

He said the decision was taken to extend immediate relief to the beneficiaries.

Tynsong, however, expressed disappointment as the enrollment under MHIS is only 58.5 per cent.

“Therefore, I urge all citizens who are eligible to register themselves under this scheme so that the benefit can be extended to all of them,” he said.

Director of Health Services (MI) Dr Aman War said earlier when patients were being admitted in the hospital, the coverage of the MHIS was only Rs 4,900 per day.

“Now, we have worked out a formula (by) increasing this amount up to Rs 60,000 per day and this benefit will only be extended to Covid-19 patients,” he said.

