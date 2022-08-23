Meghalaya-Assam Border Dispute: Garo Hills Organisations Protest Against MoU as States Begin Talks

“Don’t sell our land without our consent.” The message was loud and clear as a conglomeration of organisations from Garo Hills comprising Garo Students Union, Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJYGP), the Achik Youth Welfare Organization (AYWO) along with the local leaders of the Assam bordering on Monday held sit-in protests in Shillong against the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the state and Assam in March this year.

Holding placards that read, “In 6th schedule the land belongs to the people, not the Government’’, “We oppose MoU Mallangkona area,” the organisations urged the state Government to review of the MoU signed between the government of Meghalaya and the government of Assam.

Pritam Arengh, President, FKJGP (Garo Hills Zone) said, “This protest is basically because of the MOU signed between the Government of Meghalaya and the Government of Assam on 29th March 2022, basically the Assam and the Meghalaya Government they signed the MOU by overlooking the five mutually agreed principles which includes Historical Facts, Ethnicity, Administrative Convenience, Geographical Continuity and Willingness of the People.”

Arengh said these issues have not been reflected or addressed in the said MoU as per the aspirations of many people who are affected by the signing.

Expressing their unhappiness with the government, the organisations said the state government is yet to provide them the regional committee report based on which the MoU was drafted.

Echoing a similar view, Dalseng Bira Ch. Momin, President, ADE, Apex Committee said, “I am taking the placard which reads ‘Don’t sell our land without our consent,’ that is the main reason, so the MDA Government has signed the MoU without discussing and without any consent of the local people.”

The ADE leader also slammed the state government for its attempt to give away Meghalaya land to Assam, “Our Meghalaya state is a 6th schedule area where the land belongs to the clan and the people and the Government has no authority over the land under the 6th schedule area, we all going to stand together here along with our Khasi Jaintia brothers and sisters united we will fight back until our lands are restored.”

In their memorandum to Chief Minister, the organisations, said, “the Deputy Commissioner of West Khasi Hills, has called for a public hearing with regards to the survey of these areas whereby he has called forward all Schedule Tribe communities which are contested between Meghalaya and Assam, whereby a number of villages has contended to merge with Meghalaya, these villages consists of; Garojan Village, Damrangkona Village, Bolsum Village, Balsrik Village and Watre Rongchong Village. However, under the present MoU signed between the Governments of Assam and Meghalaya stands in stark contrast to the 5 Mutually Agreed Principles, as it violates the ‘Historical Facts’, ‘Ethinicity’ and ‘Willingness of the People’. As none of these villages falls under Meghalaya under the said MoU.”

“It is pertinent to be mentioned that as a consequence of the MoU signed between the Meghalaya Govt. and the Assam Govt. the people of the villages of Meghalaya living in the borders of Assam are facing innumerous destitution and on which occasions even the local administrations have denied help stating despairing words as ‘it is beyond our jurisdiction’ despite the fact that the MoU has not even been deliberated upon by the Ministry of Home affairs, Govt. of India and as formerly these areas are uncontested and falls under Meghalaya,” the memorandum states.

The Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya officially started the talks for second phase to resolve the remaining 6 disputed areas on Sunday.

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as a separate state in 1972 and it challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, leading to disputes in 12 areas of the 884.9 km long border between the two states.

