Meghalaya BJP Alleges Harassment of Their Karyakartas by Tura Police; To Stage Peaceful Protest

Following the arrest of BJP Vice President and Tura MDC Bernard N Marak, the state BJP has alleged that the Tura police is targeting their party members illegally and questioning them for hours.

Informing this, State Party Chief Ernest Mawrie said, “we will hold a peaceful protest simultaneously in Shillong and Tura, I think in a day or two we will organise this.”

Stating that they will seek permission from the district administration, Mawrie said, “the peace protest likely to be held before Saturday against the harassment by the police to our party karyakartas because we don’t want police from any district to mishandle our party karyakartas.”

While referring to the police summoning the party’s general secretary of the Tura district, Wilver M. Danggo, on Tuesday and allegedly detaining him for almost 6 hours “without any reason”, Mawrie said, “they called him and subsequently, the SP of the West Garo Hills is instructing the BJP general secretary to report everyday, which we don’t know the reason for till today. “

“We are concerned about the harassment of party leaders and party karyakartas,” the BJP state president added.

Asked about the arrest of Bernard N Marak, Mawrie said, “after this incident happened, an instruction has come from our central leaders to do some sort of inquiry and we have conducted the inquiry and we have sent the report to our higher-ups and we are waiting for their direction. We condemn the raid which is not appropriate”.

Asked about their finding, the BJP leader said, “This resort, whatever they say farmhouse or resort, is running from 2019 and so far nothing has happened, why now? That is the big question. Again, the way they conducted the raid and also not inviting all the media, only one media involved is Hub News, so you also are from the media house. It is not appropriate.”

The state BJP leadership has also confirmed that they have sent a detailed report to the central leadership as they await centre’s nod.

He also denied that the party is trying to politicise the issue.

“The law should be equal to everybody; it cannot be that I will suppress someone, if anybody does a wrong thing we should treat them equally, that is my request to the Government,” Mawrie said.

Asked if this has strained the relationship with NPP, he said, “Of course, we are the partners in the Government in coalition, they have to give us equal treatment. That is the matter.”

