Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Meghalaya Bypoll Result 2019: Former CM's Son Synrem Leads by Over 5,000 Votes

Balajied Kupar Synrem is the son of deceased sitting MLA of the Shella constituency, Donkupar Roy, and is the frontrunner to win the seat.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
File photo of UDP candidate, Balajied Kupar Synrem.
File photo of UDP candidate, Balajied Kupar Synrem.

Balajied Kupar Synrem of the United Democratic Party (UDP), son of deceased MLA and former Chief Minister Donkupar Roy, is presently leading by over 5,000 votes over his nearest rival Grace Mary Kharpuri, an independent candidate. According to the latest report, while Synrem has garnered 10,586 votes so far, Kharpuri has secured 5,162 votes.

The result is being reported from the by-poll conducted in the Shella Assembly constituency in Meghalaya, which was necessitated due to Roy's death on July 28. The former Chief Minister was the president of the UDP, a speaker of the 10th Meghalaya assembly, and also an MLA from the Shella constituency since 1988. At the time of his death, Roy was the sitting MLA of the constituency, which led to the bypolls being conducted.

In the bypoll, Synrem is presently being contested by Kharpuri and fellow independent candidate, Komen Laitmo. Synrem has been uniformly leading the Shella bypoll since counting ensued earlier today, taking a lead of over 1,700 votes during the early stages of the counting itself.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram