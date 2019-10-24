Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Meghalaya Bypoll Result 2019: Former CM's Son Synrem Leads by Over 5,000 Votes
Balajied Kupar Synrem is the son of deceased sitting MLA of the Shella constituency, Donkupar Roy, and is the frontrunner to win the seat.
File photo of UDP candidate, Balajied Kupar Synrem.
Balajied Kupar Synrem of the United Democratic Party (UDP), son of deceased MLA and former Chief Minister Donkupar Roy, is presently leading by over 5,000 votes over his nearest rival Grace Mary Kharpuri, an independent candidate. According to the latest report, while Synrem has garnered 10,586 votes so far, Kharpuri has secured 5,162 votes.
The result is being reported from the by-poll conducted in the Shella Assembly constituency in Meghalaya, which was necessitated due to Roy's death on July 28. The former Chief Minister was the president of the UDP, a speaker of the 10th Meghalaya assembly, and also an MLA from the Shella constituency since 1988. At the time of his death, Roy was the sitting MLA of the constituency, which led to the bypolls being conducted.
In the bypoll, Synrem is presently being contested by Kharpuri and fellow independent candidate, Komen Laitmo. Synrem has been uniformly leading the Shella bypoll since counting ensued earlier today, taking a lead of over 1,700 votes during the early stages of the counting itself.
