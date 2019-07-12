Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Draft Water Policy Emphasising on Rainwater Harvesting
The new policy includes measures like check dams to tap rainwater, rainwater harvesting systems, controlling inappropriate use of ground water, keeping a check on the quality of water.
Representative image.
Keeping in view the water crisis that has gripped the country, the Meghalaya cabinet on Friday approved draft Water policy 2019 to ensure conservation of water.
The new policy includes measures like check dams to tap rainwater, rainwater harvesting systems, controlling inappropriate use of ground water, keeping a check on the quality of water.
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who chaired the meeting, said the government wants to manage the water resources better.
The chief minister put emphasis on the importance of rainwater harvesting and said it would be soon made mandatory to have mechanism to have rainwater harvesting systems.
The government will have an updated information database on the number of flowing rivers, springs, underground water and other sources.
“Meghalaya is a hilly state and rainwater reaches Bangladesh within one hour. Thus, we need check dams near the International Border as well as interstate borders to make use of the rainwater. We will focus on making these check dams as multipurpose reservoirs,” deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said.
“Community participation will be honoured. We will have water sanitation village council,” Tynsong said, adding that the objective of the policy is to have sustainable development.
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Brave Mother Bird Stops Moving Tractor to Protect Her Eggs
- Erica Fernandes Dons Bridal Avatar for Kasautii Zindagii Kay and the Internet Can't Stop Applauding
- Why British Grand Prix on Same Day as Finals of Cricket World Cup, Wimbledon: Lewis Hamilton
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Dyson To Launch V7 Trigger Vacuum And Limited Edition Pure Cool Air Purifier
- Man Married for 16 Years Asks For Wedding Certificate, Officials Ask Him to 'Marry Again'