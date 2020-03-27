Take the pledge to vote

Meghalaya Church Asks Parishes to Open Facilities as Quarantine Centres

Shillong Archdiocese administrator John Madur asked the parishes to provide shelter to those in need of space and food during the crisis.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2020, 1:51 PM IST
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Shillong: The Catholic Church here has written to its parishes across the Khasi Jaintia Hills region to open the facilities as centres for quarantine, if the need arises, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Shillong Archdiocese administrator John Madur asked the parishes to provide shelter to those in need of space and food during the crisis.

"I understand we are in difficult times. But I am sure we can be of some services to humanity," he said in a letter

to the over 30 parishes under its jurisdiction.

The Catholic Church is one of the biggest churches in the state with over 3 lakh members.

