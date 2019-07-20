Meghalaya CM Congrad Sangma Meets Coal India Officials to Strategise Auction of 32 lakh tonnes of Stock

Shillong: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday held a meeting in Kolkata with officials of Coal India Ltd (CIL) to come up with an efficient manner in which 32 lakh metric tonnes of assessed coal can be auctioned in the hill state.

“We met the Coal India chairman and company officials and we are we are trying to find most practical and efficient manner in which we can dispose the coal that has been lying,” Sangma said.

The Supreme Court, while lifting the ban on coal mining imposed by the National Green Tribunal, had directed the handing over of all extracted coal as assessed by the state to CIL for proper disposal.

Sangma said the state was facilitating CIL in its task by preparing a detailed report by identifying different grades of coal, conducting surveys and giving the lists of the available stock. “We will prepare a detailed report on the basis of which CIL and the state government will decide the way forward,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner and Secretary in-charge of Mining and Geology department of Meghalaya, Tining Dkhar, had chaired a meeting with miners and officials of East Jaintia Hills district and discussed the need to re-assess the stock.