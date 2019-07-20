Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Meghalaya CM Congrad Sangma Meets Coal India Officials to Strategise Auction of 32 lakh tonnes of Stock

The Supreme Court, while lifting the ban on coal mining imposed by the NGT, had directed the handing over of all extracted coal as assessed by the state to CIL for proper disposal.

Purbasha Bhattacharjee | News18

Updated:July 20, 2019, 11:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Meghalaya CM Congrad Sangma Meets Coal India Officials to Strategise Auction of 32 lakh tonnes of Stock
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma with Caol India officials in Kolkata. (Credit: Twitter@ SangmaConrad)
Loading...

Shillong: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday held a meeting in Kolkata with officials of Coal India Ltd (CIL) to come up with an efficient manner in which 32 lakh metric tonnes of assessed coal can be auctioned in the hill state.

“We met the Coal India chairman and company officials and we are we are trying to find most practical and efficient manner in which we can dispose the coal that has been lying,” Sangma said.

The Supreme Court, while lifting the ban on coal mining imposed by the National Green Tribunal, had directed the handing over of all extracted coal as assessed by the state to CIL for proper disposal.

Sangma said the state was facilitating CIL in its task by preparing a detailed report by identifying different grades of coal, conducting surveys and giving the lists of the available stock. “We will prepare a detailed report on the basis of which CIL and the state government will decide the way forward,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner and Secretary in-charge of Mining and Geology department of Meghalaya, Tining Dkhar, had chaired a meeting with miners and officials of East Jaintia Hills district and discussed the need to re-assess the stock.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram