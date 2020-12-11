Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma Tests Positive for Covid-19, Under Home Isolation

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday has tested positive for COVID-19 , health official said. The chief minister also took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"I have tested positive for #Covid_19. I am under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past 5 days to kindly keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested. Stay safe," he tweeted.

Earlier, his cabinet colleagues — Health Minister AL Hek and Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar — had also tested positive for the viral infection.