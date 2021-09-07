Meghalaya DGP Applies for Leave Citing Personal Reasons; Govt to Examine Application

The Meghalaya Director General of Police R Chandranathan has applied for leave and the state government is tight-lipped on why, amid a difficult situation of law and order in the state capital.

Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Tuesday said he will examine the leave application.

“The DGP has applied for leave citing personal reasons. However, the file (leave application) is yet to reach me…but I will examine once it reaches me,” Rymbui said.

The news came against the backdrop of the demand for the immediate suspension of the DGP and two SPs in connection with the alleged killing of the former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew on August 13.

Asked as to how many days leave would be granted to the DGP, Rymbui said he could not say since he is yet to see the file.

According to him, the senior most police officer will be taking charge as acting DGP.

On the recent support sought by the Sur ki Nong Mawlai from the 35 legislators in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region, the home minister said, “The situation at hand is that the government has instituted a judicial inquiry to look into the circumstances which led to the incident of the morning of August 13, so it depends on the judicial inquiry to look into the matter and what needs to be done. It is too premature for me to say anything right now. It is an independent body and it will look into all aspects.”

He also refused to reply on whether he has signed the letter served by the leaders of the Sur ki Nong Mawlai.

“See, the government wants to come clear on the issue that is why within two days the government had instituted a judicial inquiry. So the process is on and we have to wait for the outcome and the government will not spare anybody if they go beyond the law. As of now, I cannot reply more than that because as you know judicial inquiry has been instituted and the matter ends there,” Rymbui said.

