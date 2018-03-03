GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Meghalaya Election Results: Full List of All Winning Candidates (MLAs)

The Congress has never been able to get a majority on its own in the Meghalaya Assembly. Congress' best-ever performance in the state was in 2013 when it won 29 seats, still 2 short of majority.

News18.com

Updated:March 3, 2018, 5:38 PM IST
Meghalaya Election Results: Full List of All Winning Candidates (MLAs)
BJP workers celebrate outside a counting centre in Agartala. (News18)
Congress could get some good news for Meghalaya with the Grand Old Party currently leading, but the BJP says it will form the government with UDP and NPP. The Congress has rushed senior leaders Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel to Shillong, while the BJP is sending trusted strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Congress has never been able to get a majority on its own in the Meghalaya Assembly. Congress' best-ever performance in the state was in 2013 when it won 29 seats, still 2 short of majority. Except for the first elections in 1972, Congress has always been the single largest party winning at least 20 seats in the last 8 elections.


ConstituencyWinning CandidatePartyVictory Margin
AmlaremLAHKMEN RYMBUIUnited Democratic Party2631
AmpatiDR. MUKUL SANGMAIndian National Congress8104
BajengdobaPONGSENG MARAKNational People's Party1964
DadenggreJAMES PANGSANG KONGKAL SANGMANational People's Party2785
DaluBRENING A. SANGMANational People's Party784
East ShillongMAZEL AMPAREEN LYNGDOHIndian National Congress6074
GambegreSALENG A. SANGMANationalist Congress Party136
JirangSOSTHENES SOHTUNNational People's Party220
JowaiWAILADMIKI SHYLLANational People's Party1303
KharkuttaRUPERT MOMINNational People's Party809
KhliehriatKYRMEN SHYLLAUnited Democratic Party8181
MahendraganjDIKKANCHI D. SHIRAIndian National Congress7861
MairangMETBAH LYNGDOHUnited Democratic Party2914
MawhatiDASAKHIATBHA LAMARENational People's Party204
MawkynrewBANTEIDOR LYNGDOHPeople's Democratic Front509
MawkyrwatRENIKTON LYNGDOH TONGKHARHill State People’s Democratic Party458
MawlaiPROCESS T. SAWKMIEIndian National Congress1574
MawphlangSYNTAR KLAS SUNNIndependent718
MawryngknengDAVID A NONGRUMIndian National Congress3763
MawshynrutGIGUR MYRTHONGNational People's Party3424
MawsynramHIMALAYA MUKTAN SHANGPLIANGIndian National Congress794
MawthadraishanBROLDING NONGSIEJUnited Democratic Party1829
MendipatharMARTHON SANGMAIndian National Congress2677
MowkaiawNUJORKI SUNGOHUnited Democratic Party260
MylliemHAMLETSON DOHLINGPeople's Democratic Front465
NartiangSNIAWBHALANG DHARNational People's Party2098
NongkremLAMBOR MALNGIANGIndependent76
NongpohMAYRALBORN SYIEMIndian National Congress3324
NongstoinMACMILLAN BYRSATNational People's Party60
NongthymmaiCHARLES PYNGROPEIndian National Congress957
North ShillongADELBERT NONGRUMKhun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement406
North TuraTHOMAS A. SANGMANational People's Party2096
PynthorumkhrahALEXANDER LALOO HEKBharatiya Janata Party1418
PynurslaPRESTONE TYNSONGNational People's Party2574
RajabalaDR. AZAD ZAMANIndian National Congress938
RaksamgreBENEDIC R. MARAKNational People's Party624
RaliangCOMINGONE YMBONNational People's Party3250
Rambrai JyrngamKIMFA SIDNEY MARBANIANGIndian National Congress3803
RangsakonaZENITH M. SANGMAIndian National Congress1962
RanikorMARTIN M. DANGGOIndian National Congress2002
ResubelparaTIMOTHY SHIRANational People's Party1763
Rongara SijuRAKKAM A. SANGMANational People's Party1108
RongjengJIM M SANGMANational People's Party550
SalmanparaWINNERSON D. SANGMAIndian National Congress1915
SelsellaCLEMENT MARAKIndian National Congress3597
ShellaDONKUPAR ROYUnited Democratic Party370
SohiongSAMLIN MALNGIANGHill State People’s Democratic Party622
SohraGAVIN MIGUEL MYLLIEMPeople's Democratic Front2024
SongsakDR. MUKUL SANGMAIndian National Congress1830
South ShillongSANBOR SHULLAIBharatiya Janata Party5097
South TuraAGATHA K. SANGMANational People's Party1603
Sutnga SaipungSHITLANG PALEIndian National Congress1584
TikrikillaJIMMY D. SANGMAIndian National Congress1407
UmroiGEORGE BANKYNTIEWLANG LYNGDOHIndian National Congress1018
UmsningJASON SAWKMIE MAWLONGPeople's Democratic Front70
West ShillongMOHENDRO RAPSANGIndian National Congress1984

