Meghalaya Election Results: Full List of All Winning Candidates (MLAs)

Constituency Winning Candidate Party Victory Margin Amlarem LAHKMEN RYMBUI United Democratic Party 2631 Ampati DR. MUKUL SANGMA Indian National Congress 8104 Bajengdoba PONGSENG MARAK National People's Party 1964 Dadenggre JAMES PANGSANG KONGKAL SANGMA National People's Party 2785 Dalu BRENING A. SANGMA National People's Party 784 East Shillong MAZEL AMPAREEN LYNGDOH Indian National Congress 6074 Gambegre SALENG A. SANGMA Nationalist Congress Party 136 Jirang SOSTHENES SOHTUN National People's Party 220 Jowai WAILADMIKI SHYLLA National People's Party 1303 Kharkutta RUPERT MOMIN National People's Party 809 Khliehriat KYRMEN SHYLLA United Democratic Party 8181 Mahendraganj DIKKANCHI D. SHIRA Indian National Congress 7861 Mairang METBAH LYNGDOH United Democratic Party 2914 Mawhati DASAKHIATBHA LAMARE National People's Party 204 Mawkynrew BANTEIDOR LYNGDOH People's Democratic Front 509 Mawkyrwat RENIKTON LYNGDOH TONGKHAR Hill State People’s Democratic Party 458 Mawlai PROCESS T. SAWKMIE Indian National Congress 1574 Mawphlang SYNTAR KLAS SUNN Independent 718 Mawryngkneng DAVID A NONGRUM Indian National Congress 3763 Mawshynrut GIGUR MYRTHONG National People's Party 3424 Mawsynram HIMALAYA MUKTAN SHANGPLIANG Indian National Congress 794 Mawthadraishan BROLDING NONGSIEJ United Democratic Party 1829 Mendipathar MARTHON SANGMA Indian National Congress 2677 Mowkaiaw NUJORKI SUNGOH United Democratic Party 260 Mylliem HAMLETSON DOHLING People's Democratic Front 465 Nartiang SNIAWBHALANG DHAR National People's Party 2098 Nongkrem LAMBOR MALNGIANG Independent 76 Nongpoh MAYRALBORN SYIEM Indian National Congress 3324 Nongstoin MACMILLAN BYRSAT National People's Party 60 Nongthymmai CHARLES PYNGROPE Indian National Congress 957 North Shillong ADELBERT NONGRUM Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement 406 North Tura THOMAS A. SANGMA National People's Party 2096 Pynthorumkhrah ALEXANDER LALOO HEK Bharatiya Janata Party 1418 Pynursla PRESTONE TYNSONG National People's Party 2574 Rajabala DR. AZAD ZAMAN Indian National Congress 938 Raksamgre BENEDIC R. MARAK National People's Party 624 Raliang COMINGONE YMBON National People's Party 3250 Rambrai Jyrngam KIMFA SIDNEY MARBANIANG Indian National Congress 3803 Rangsakona ZENITH M. SANGMA Indian National Congress 1962 Ranikor MARTIN M. DANGGO Indian National Congress 2002 Resubelpara TIMOTHY SHIRA National People's Party 1763 Rongara Siju RAKKAM A. SANGMA National People's Party 1108 Rongjeng JIM M SANGMA National People's Party 550 Salmanpara WINNERSON D. SANGMA Indian National Congress 1915 Selsella CLEMENT MARAK Indian National Congress 3597 Shella DONKUPAR ROY United Democratic Party 370 Sohiong SAMLIN MALNGIANG Hill State People’s Democratic Party 622 Sohra GAVIN MIGUEL MYLLIEM People's Democratic Front 2024 Songsak DR. MUKUL SANGMA Indian National Congress 1830 South Shillong SANBOR SHULLAI Bharatiya Janata Party 5097 South Tura AGATHA K. SANGMA National People's Party 1603 Sutnga Saipung SHITLANG PALE Indian National Congress 1584 Tikrikilla JIMMY D. SANGMA Indian National Congress 1407 Umroi GEORGE BANKYNTIEWLANG LYNGDOH Indian National Congress 1018 Umsning JASON SAWKMIE MAWLONG People's Democratic Front 70 West Shillong MOHENDRO RAPSANG Indian National Congress 1984

Congress could get some good news for Meghalaya with the Grand Old Party currently leading, but the BJP says it will form the government with UDP and NPP. The Congress has rushed senior leaders Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel to Shillong, while the BJP is sending trusted strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Congress has never been able to get a majority on its own in the Meghalaya Assembly. Congress' best-ever performance in the state was in 2013 when it won 29 seats, still 2 short of majority. Except for the first elections in 1972, Congress has always been the single largest party winning at least 20 seats in the last 8 elections.