English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Meghalaya Election Results: Full List of All Winning Candidates (MLAs)
The Congress has never been able to get a majority on its own in the Meghalaya Assembly. Congress' best-ever performance in the state was in 2013 when it won 29 seats, still 2 short of majority.
BJP workers celebrate outside a counting centre in Agartala. (News18)
Congress could get some good news for Meghalaya with the Grand Old Party currently leading, but the BJP says it will form the government with UDP and NPP. The Congress has rushed senior leaders Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel to Shillong, while the BJP is sending trusted strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Congress has never been able to get a majority on its own in the Meghalaya Assembly. Congress' best-ever performance in the state was in 2013 when it won 29 seats, still 2 short of majority. Except for the first elections in 1972, Congress has always been the single largest party winning at least 20 seats in the last 8 elections.
