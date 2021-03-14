Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik Backs Protesting Farmers, Urges Centre Not to Offend Them

Siding with farmers protesting the Centre's new agriculture laws, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah not to offend them. Speaking at an event in his home district, Malik said if the Centre gives legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, farmers will relent. The Meghalaya governor also claimed to have prevented the arrest of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait when he heard rumours about it.

"None of the laws are in favour of farmers. Wherever one goes, there is a lathicharge,” Malik said, adding that no one can save the country where farmers and soldiers are not satisfied. Describing the condition of farmers as bad in the country, Malik said, "They are getting poorer day by day while the salary of government officials and staff increases after every three years. Whatever is sown by a farmer is cheap and whatever he buys is expensive. They do not know how they are becoming poor." Apparently referring to Sikh farmers protesting against the laws, Malik said, The Sikh community does back down and forget things even after 300 years. Indira Gandhi (ex-PM) had got the 'Mahamrityunjay Mantra Jaap' done after the Operation Blue Star." "I belong to a farmer's family. Hence, I can understand their problems. I will go to any extent to solve the problems of farmers," he said.